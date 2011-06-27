Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Height64.7 in.
Maximum payload1985.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Platinum Silver
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Safari Brown
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray
