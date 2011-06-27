  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Caravan
Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181718
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg15/20 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/378.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg roomno38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front hip roomno52.9 in.52.9 in.
Front shoulder roomno58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Roomno65.6 in.65.6 in.
Rear leg roomno37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder roomno61.3 in.61.3 in.
Measurements
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.nono
Gross weight7500 lbs.nono
Height64.7 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Maximum payload1985.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.2 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno150 cu.ft.150 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver
  • Bright White
  • Twilight Blue
  • Black Cherry
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Safari Brown
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
See Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles