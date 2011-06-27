  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length190.5 in.
Gross weight5090 lbs.
Height64.7 in.
Maximum payload1985.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Suede
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White
  • Ice Blue
  • Dark Suede
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Radiant Silver
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black
