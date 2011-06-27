Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight2971 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Viper Red
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
