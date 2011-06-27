  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dynasty
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Dynasty
Overview
See Dynasty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight2971 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
See Dynasty Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Dynasty LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles