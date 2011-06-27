Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
