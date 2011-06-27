  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Dynasty LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles