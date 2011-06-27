Used 1991 Dodge Dynasty LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
