Used 1991 Dodge Dynasty Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Dynasty
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.192.0 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.2996 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
