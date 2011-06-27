  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Dynasty Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3006 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Light Champagne Metallic Clearcoat
  • Medium Blue Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dusty Rose Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
