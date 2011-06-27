Used 1990 Dodge Dynasty LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Clearcoat
  • Dusty Rose Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Medium Blue Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Light Champagne Metallic Clearcoat
