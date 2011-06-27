  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Dynasty Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Dynasty
4.3
9 reviews
A Great Car for its Time

hobbles, 01/10/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I got this car used and the odometer was stuck at 86k miles so im not sure exactly how many miles were on it but I would say over 150k more than likely. I loved this car but the age of it started getting to me around my second year of driving it. The only problems was that the a/c quit on me which sucks in Florida and the shocks were in need of some attention, and the nail in the coffin for it was that the tranny quit and it was time to get a new car after the second year. I am drawn to this cars exterior for some reason it just looks great to me and I loved this ones color (champagne) the most. I would have kept this car as long as it ran if I got it 10 years ago but its to old now.

Report Abuse

Pretty decent little car.

BPatches701, 09/05/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've got this car a while ago from a private party and after putting a new radiator, transmission filter, and spark plugs in it, I haven't had any other promlems other than the odometer doesnt work the a/c needs recharged (takes the r12) and the "high" on the blower switch quit about a month ago. All other speeds work. The gas mileage is pretty bad though. I get around 10 in town and 15 on the highway :(

Report Abuse

Chrysler, you can do better than this!

Ronald47, 10/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Transmission has been rebuilt twice at our expense. Since its last rebuild 6 months ago, it has gone into failsafe mode twice; Aamco washed their hands of it. Other items that have required repair or have stopped working have been the electric window gear mechanisms, memory electric seats, alarm system, odometer, speedometer, and cruise control. The Infinity sound system developed a screeching problem. A/C cuts out while accelerating. Had a wheel balance problem when the car was new and got into a major finger pointing contest between Chrysler and Goodyear; gave up fighting it and still have it.

Report Abuse

I love this car

oiu75rew, 11/02/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car because it is easy to drive. Boat! Quiet, good on gas, and my husband approves of it too

Report Abuse

Dodge! Oh Ya 3.3

Dynasty Fan, 01/08/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Not a Looker(granny style) But quick, quiet, and comfortable.

Report Abuse
