Consumer Rating
(9)
1990 Dodge Dynasty Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Driver airbag debuts. A new 3.3-liter V6 engine is available. New options include an automatic day/night mirror, and leather seating for LE models. Power windows can have a one-touch down feature for the driver's side, and bumpers are upgraded to withstand five-mph impacts. Outboard rear seat passengers are treated to three-point seatbelts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Dynasty.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Car for its Time
hobbles,01/10/2011
I got this car used and the odometer was stuck at 86k miles so im not sure exactly how many miles were on it but I would say over 150k more than likely. I loved this car but the age of it started getting to me around my second year of driving it. The only problems was that the a/c quit on me which sucks in Florida and the shocks were in need of some attention, and the nail in the coffin for it was that the tranny quit and it was time to get a new car after the second year. I am drawn to this cars exterior for some reason it just looks great to me and I loved this ones color (champagne) the most. I would have kept this car as long as it ran if I got it 10 years ago but its to old now.
Pretty decent little car.
BPatches701,09/05/2006
I've got this car a while ago from a private party and after putting a new radiator, transmission filter, and spark plugs in it, I haven't had any other promlems other than the odometer doesnt work the a/c needs recharged (takes the r12) and the "high" on the blower switch quit about a month ago. All other speeds work. The gas mileage is pretty bad though. I get around 10 in town and 15 on the highway :(
Chrysler, you can do better than this!
Ronald47,10/17/2002
Transmission has been rebuilt twice at our expense. Since its last rebuild 6 months ago, it has gone into failsafe mode twice; Aamco washed their hands of it. Other items that have required repair or have stopped working have been the electric window gear mechanisms, memory electric seats, alarm system, odometer, speedometer, and cruise control. The Infinity sound system developed a screeching problem. A/C cuts out while accelerating. Had a wheel balance problem when the car was new and got into a major finger pointing contest between Chrysler and Goodyear; gave up fighting it and still have it.
I love this car
oiu75rew,11/02/2008
I love this car because it is easy to drive. Boat! Quiet, good on gas, and my husband approves of it too
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Dynasty
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Dodge Dynasty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
