Used 1990 Dodge Dynasty Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Dynasty
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG1921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG1921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.192.0 in.
Curb weight3078 lbs.3006 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Clearcoat
  • Dusty Rose Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Medium Blue Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Light Champagne Metallic Clearcoat
