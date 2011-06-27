  1. Home
2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic single-speedyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/467.4 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower475 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,410 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Technology Group +$2,395
Premium Interior Group +$2,495
Cargo Plus Group +$595
Black Package +$1,845
Lightweight Performance Packageyes
Quick Order Package 29Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
506 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
High Performance Laguna Leather Seatsyes
19 Harman Kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer +$1,085
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storage +$595
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Dual Stripes Low Gloss Gunmetal +$1,195
Mopar Dual Stripes Sterling Silver +$1,195
Mopar Dual Stripes Bright Blue +$1,195
Mopar Dual Stripes Flame Red +$1,195
295/45ZR20 BSW 3 Season Tires +$595
Mopar Dual Stripes Redline Red/Black +$1,195
Compact Spare Tire +$395
Power Sunroof +$1,295
Trailer Tow Group IV +$1,195
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,378 lbs.
Gross weight7,100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.1 in.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,410 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.5 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • F8 Green Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Demonic Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
295/45R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
