  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. 2022 Dodge Durango
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Durango
More about the 2022 Durango
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/541.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size5.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower360 hp @ 5,150 rpm
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4,250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,400 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,350 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Blacktop Package +$1,395
Cargo Plus Group +$595
R/T Plus Quick Order Package 22Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Forged Carbon Fiber Interior Accents +$995
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storage +$595
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs +$1,275
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mopar Dual Stripes Low Gloss Gunmetal +$1,195
Mopar Dual Stripes Sterling Silver +$1,195
Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps +$650
Mopar Dual Stripes Bright Blue +$1,195
Mopar Dual Stripes Flame Red +$1,195
Trailer Tow Group IV +$1,195
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,176 lbs.
Gross weight7,100 lbs.
Height72.1 in.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,350 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,400 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.5 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • F8 Green Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Vitra Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models