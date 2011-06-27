  1. Home
2021 Dodge Durango GT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,565
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,565
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Mopar All Weather Packageyes
Blacktop Packageyes
Quick Order Package 2BDyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,565
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,565
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,565
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,565
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/10.1 Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,565
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Mopar Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4986 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.0 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Height72.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Exterior Colors
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • In-Violet Clear Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
  • Granite Clear Coat
  • Reactor Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Vice White
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • F8 Green Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,565
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,565
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,565
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

