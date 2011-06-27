2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|344.4/541.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Trailer Tow & Skid Plate Group
|yes
|Anodized Platinum Quick Order Package 2BP
|yes
|Anodized Platinum Quick Order Package 22P
|yes
|Technology Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|506 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|19 Harman Kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
|yes
|2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storage
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|Rear DVD Entertainment Center
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5417 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1390 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Length
|201.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7200 lbs.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|265/50R20 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,870
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
