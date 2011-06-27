  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. 2020 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Dodge Durango
Search Inventory
Dodge.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Anodized Platinum Quick Order Package 2BPyes
Anodized Platinum Quick Order Package 22Pyes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,270
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,270
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,270
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,270
19 Harman Kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,270
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,270
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4980 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1290 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Exterior Colors
  • Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Reactor Blue Pearl Coat
  • In-Violet Clear Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Billet Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Sepia, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,270
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars