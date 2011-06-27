2020 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,773*
Total Cash Price
$63,584
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,773*
Total Cash Price
$63,584
GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,567*
Total Cash Price
$55,073
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,318*
Total Cash Price
$52,069
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,354*
Total Cash Price
$70,593
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,603*
Total Cash Price
$73,597
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,437*
Total Cash Price
$71,594
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,152*
Total Cash Price
$50,066
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,567*
Total Cash Price
$55,073
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,564*
Total Cash Price
$67,088
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,650*
Total Cash Price
$56,074
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,065*
Total Cash Price
$61,081
SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,690*
Total Cash Price
$62,583
GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,982*
Total Cash Price
$60,079
SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,860*
Total Cash Price
$52,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,146
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$254
|$999
|$531
|$2,878
|$443
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,784
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,018
|Financing
|$3,420
|$2,750
|$2,036
|$1,274
|$460
|$9,939
|Depreciation
|$15,758
|$2,856
|$2,700
|$3,171
|$3,004
|$27,489
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,340
|$10,917
|$9,896
|$12,344
|$9,276
|$68,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,146
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$254
|$999
|$531
|$2,878
|$443
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$442
|$648
|$1,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,784
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,018
|Financing
|$3,420
|$2,750
|$2,036
|$1,274
|$460
|$9,939
|Depreciation
|$15,758
|$2,856
|$2,700
|$3,171
|$3,004
|$27,489
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,340
|$10,917
|$9,896
|$12,344
|$9,276
|$68,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$895
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$220
|$866
|$460
|$2,493
|$384
|$4,422
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,411
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,614
|Financing
|$2,962
|$2,382
|$1,763
|$1,103
|$398
|$8,609
|Depreciation
|$13,649
|$2,474
|$2,339
|$2,747
|$2,602
|$23,810
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,814
|$9,456
|$8,571
|$10,692
|$8,034
|$59,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$847
|$876
|$906
|$938
|$4,384
|Maintenance
|$208
|$818
|$435
|$2,357
|$363
|$4,181
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,280
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,471
|Financing
|$2,801
|$2,252
|$1,667
|$1,043
|$376
|$8,139
|Depreciation
|$12,904
|$2,339
|$2,211
|$2,597
|$2,460
|$22,511
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,570
|$8,940
|$8,104
|$10,109
|$7,596
|$56,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$1,272
|$5,943
|Maintenance
|$282
|$1,110
|$589
|$3,195
|$492
|$5,668
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,091
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,350
|Financing
|$3,797
|$3,053
|$2,260
|$1,414
|$510
|$11,035
|Depreciation
|$17,495
|$3,171
|$2,998
|$3,521
|$3,335
|$30,519
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,243
|$12,120
|$10,987
|$13,705
|$10,299
|$76,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,197
|$1,238
|$1,280
|$1,326
|$6,196
|Maintenance
|$294
|$1,157
|$614
|$3,331
|$513
|$5,909
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$215
|$512
|$750
|$1,476
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,222
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,493
|Financing
|$3,959
|$3,183
|$2,356
|$1,474
|$532
|$11,504
|Depreciation
|$18,240
|$3,306
|$3,125
|$3,671
|$3,477
|$31,818
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,488
|$12,636
|$11,454
|$14,288
|$10,737
|$79,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,164
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$286
|$1,125
|$598
|$3,240
|$499
|$5,749
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$498
|$729
|$1,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,135
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,398
|Financing
|$3,851
|$3,096
|$2,292
|$1,434
|$518
|$11,191
|Depreciation
|$17,743
|$3,216
|$3,040
|$3,571
|$3,382
|$30,952
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,658
|$12,292
|$11,143
|$13,900
|$10,445
|$77,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$814
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$4,215
|Maintenance
|$200
|$787
|$418
|$2,266
|$349
|$4,020
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,192
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,376
|Financing
|$2,693
|$2,165
|$1,603
|$1,003
|$362
|$7,826
|Depreciation
|$12,408
|$2,249
|$2,126
|$2,497
|$2,365
|$21,645
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,740
|$8,596
|$7,792
|$9,720
|$7,304
|$54,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$895
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$220
|$866
|$460
|$2,493
|$384
|$4,422
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$561
|$1,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,411
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,614
|Financing
|$2,962
|$2,382
|$1,763
|$1,103
|$398
|$8,609
|Depreciation
|$13,649
|$2,474
|$2,339
|$2,747
|$2,602
|$23,810
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,814
|$9,456
|$8,571
|$10,692
|$8,034
|$59,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,091
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,209
|$5,648
|Maintenance
|$268
|$1,055
|$560
|$3,036
|$468
|$5,387
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$466
|$683
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,937
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,184
|Financing
|$3,609
|$2,901
|$2,148
|$1,344
|$485
|$10,487
|Depreciation
|$16,627
|$3,014
|$2,849
|$3,346
|$3,169
|$29,004
|Fuel
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,499
|$3,603
|$3,712
|$17,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,792
|$11,519
|$10,441
|$13,025
|$9,787
|$72,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$912
|$943
|$976
|$1,010
|$4,721
|Maintenance
|$224
|$881
|$468
|$2,538
|$391
|$4,502
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,455
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,661
|Financing
|$3,016
|$2,425
|$1,795
|$1,123
|$405
|$8,765
|Depreciation
|$13,897
|$2,519
|$2,381
|$2,797
|$2,649
|$24,242
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,229
|$9,628
|$8,727
|$10,886
|$8,180
|$60,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$993
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$5,142
|Maintenance
|$244
|$960
|$510
|$2,765
|$426
|$4,904
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$622
|$1,225
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,674
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,899
|Financing
|$3,285
|$2,641
|$1,956
|$1,224
|$442
|$9,548
|Depreciation
|$15,138
|$2,744
|$2,594
|$3,046
|$2,885
|$26,407
|Fuel
|$3,002
|$3,093
|$3,185
|$3,281
|$3,379
|$15,941
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,303
|$10,487
|$9,506
|$11,858
|$8,911
|$66,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,128
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$250
|$984
|$523
|$2,833
|$436
|$5,025
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,970
|Financing
|$3,366
|$2,706
|$2,004
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,783
|Depreciation
|$15,510
|$2,811
|$2,658
|$3,121
|$2,956
|$27,056
|Fuel
|$3,076
|$3,169
|$3,264
|$3,361
|$3,463
|$16,333
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,925
|$10,745
|$9,740
|$12,150
|$9,130
|$67,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$977
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,082
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$240
|$944
|$502
|$2,719
|$419
|$4,824
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$418
|$612
|$1,205
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,630
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,851
|Financing
|$3,232
|$2,598
|$1,924
|$1,204
|$434
|$9,391
|Depreciation
|$14,890
|$2,699
|$2,551
|$2,996
|$2,838
|$25,974
|Fuel
|$2,953
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$15,679
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,888
|$10,315
|$9,350
|$11,664
|$8,765
|$64,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Durango SUV SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$855
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,426
|Maintenance
|$210
|$826
|$439
|$2,379
|$366
|$4,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$365
|$536
|$1,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,302
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,495
|Financing
|$2,828
|$2,273
|$1,683
|$1,053
|$380
|$8,217
|Depreciation
|$13,028
|$2,361
|$2,232
|$2,622
|$2,483
|$22,727
|Fuel
|$2,584
|$2,662
|$2,742
|$2,823
|$2,909
|$13,719
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,777
|$9,026
|$8,182
|$10,206
|$7,669
|$56,860
Learn about the 2020 Durango
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
