2019 Dodge Durango GT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|467.4/639.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
|Blacktop Package
|yes
|MOPAR All Weather Package
|yes
|Brass Monkey Appearance Package
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2BD
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group IV
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4865 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1360 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Length
|201.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6200 lbs.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|265/50R20 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
