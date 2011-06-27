Used 2017 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow & Skid Plate Groupyes
Anodized Platinum Quick Order Package 23Pyes
Premium Entertainment Groupyes
Anodized Platinum Quick Order Package 25Pyes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5097 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bomber Brown Pearl Coat
  • Blu By You Pearl Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Billet Metallic Clear Coat
  • Stout Brown Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Sepia, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
