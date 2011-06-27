  1. Home
Used 2017 Dodge Durango Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic single-speedyesnono
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/25 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.442.8/615.0 mi.467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm295 hp @ 6400 rpm295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Blacktop Packageyesnono
Safety/Security and Convenience Groupyesnono
Navigation and Power Liftgate Groupyesnono
Brass Monkey Appearance Packageyesnono
Quick Order Package 23Eyesnono
Premium Groupyesnono
Anodized Platinum Packagenoyesyes
MOPAR Running Board Packagenoyesyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupnoyesyes
Quick Order Package 23Anoyesyes
3rd Row Seating Groupnoyesyes
Popular Equipment Groupnoyesyes
Quick Order Package 23Bnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyesnono
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryesyesyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyesyesyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryesnono
Uconnect 8.4noyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
rear heater unityesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
265/50R20 Performance All-Season Tiresyesnono
Trailer Tow Group IVyesyesyes
Power Sunroofnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Maximum cargo capacity85.1 cu.ft.85.1 cu.ft.85.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight6500 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.17.2 cu.ft.17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees16.3 degrees16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1420 lbs.1410 lbs.1330 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees21.5 degrees21.5 degrees
Length199.8 in.199.8 in.199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.6200 lbs.6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.119.8 in.119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.75.8 in.75.8 in.
Curb weightno4913 lbs.4756 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bomber Brown Pearl Coat
  • Blu By You Pearl Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Billet Metallic Clear Coat
  • Stout Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bomber Brown Pearl Coat
  • Blu By You Pearl Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Billet Metallic Clear Coat
  • Stout Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bomber Brown Pearl Coat
  • Blu By You Pearl Coat
  • White Knucle Clear Coat
  • Granite Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Billet Metallic Clear Coat
  • Stout Brown Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
265/50R20 tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
265/60R18 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,095
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
