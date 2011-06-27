  1. Home
Used 2016 Dodge Durango R/T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,595
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/541.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,595
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5150 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Quick Order Package 25Syes
Blacktop Packageyes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,595
506 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,595
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,595
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,595
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,595
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,595
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,595
265/50R20 Performance All-Season Tiresyes
Power Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5331 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory 3 Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,595
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
