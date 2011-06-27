Used 2016 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,252*
Total Cash Price
$30,993
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,630*
Total Cash Price
$39,361
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,630*
Total Cash Price
$39,361
Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,577*
Total Cash Price
$34,092
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,382*
Total Cash Price
$32,233
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,085*
Total Cash Price
$43,700
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,280*
Total Cash Price
$45,560
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,150*
Total Cash Price
$44,320
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,577*
Total Cash Price
$34,092
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,358*
Total Cash Price
$41,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$2,439
|$469
|$1,142
|$1,653
|$4,123
|$9,826
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,847
|Financing
|$1,667
|$1,340
|$993
|$620
|$225
|$4,845
|Depreciation
|$6,159
|$3,003
|$2,644
|$2,343
|$2,103
|$16,252
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,643
|$8,745
|$8,903
|$8,948
|$11,013
|$53,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$3,098
|$596
|$1,450
|$2,099
|$5,236
|$12,479
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,112
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,346
|Financing
|$2,117
|$1,702
|$1,261
|$787
|$286
|$6,153
|Depreciation
|$7,822
|$3,814
|$3,358
|$2,976
|$2,671
|$20,640
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,867
|$11,106
|$11,307
|$11,364
|$13,987
|$67,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$3,098
|$596
|$1,450
|$2,099
|$5,236
|$12,479
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,112
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,346
|Financing
|$2,117
|$1,702
|$1,261
|$787
|$286
|$6,153
|Depreciation
|$7,822
|$3,814
|$3,358
|$2,976
|$2,671
|$20,640
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,867
|$11,106
|$11,307
|$11,364
|$13,987
|$67,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$974
|$4,591
|Maintenance
|$2,683
|$516
|$1,256
|$1,818
|$4,535
|$10,809
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,829
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,032
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,474
|$1,092
|$682
|$248
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$6,775
|$3,303
|$2,908
|$2,577
|$2,313
|$17,877
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,207
|$9,620
|$9,793
|$9,843
|$12,114
|$58,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,341
|Maintenance
|$2,537
|$488
|$1,188
|$1,719
|$4,288
|$10,219
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,730
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,921
|Financing
|$1,734
|$1,394
|$1,033
|$645
|$234
|$5,039
|Depreciation
|$6,405
|$3,123
|$2,750
|$2,437
|$2,187
|$16,902
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,269
|$9,095
|$9,259
|$9,306
|$11,454
|$55,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$5,885
|Maintenance
|$3,439
|$661
|$1,610
|$2,331
|$5,813
|$13,855
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,345
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,604
|Financing
|$2,350
|$1,889
|$1,400
|$874
|$317
|$6,831
|Depreciation
|$8,684
|$4,234
|$3,728
|$3,304
|$2,965
|$22,915
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,057
|$12,330
|$12,553
|$12,617
|$15,528
|$75,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$6,136
|Maintenance
|$3,585
|$689
|$1,679
|$2,430
|$6,061
|$14,444
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,445
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,715
|Financing
|$2,450
|$1,970
|$1,460
|$911
|$331
|$7,122
|Depreciation
|$9,054
|$4,414
|$3,887
|$3,444
|$3,091
|$23,890
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,995
|$12,855
|$13,087
|$13,154
|$16,189
|$78,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,266
|$5,969
|Maintenance
|$3,488
|$671
|$1,633
|$2,364
|$5,896
|$14,051
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,378
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,641
|Financing
|$2,384
|$1,916
|$1,420
|$887
|$322
|$6,928
|Depreciation
|$8,807
|$4,294
|$3,781
|$3,350
|$3,007
|$23,240
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,369
|$12,505
|$12,731
|$12,796
|$15,749
|$76,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$974
|$4,591
|Maintenance
|$2,683
|$516
|$1,256
|$1,818
|$4,535
|$10,809
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,829
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,032
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,474
|$1,092
|$682
|$248
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$6,775
|$3,303
|$2,908
|$2,577
|$2,313
|$17,877
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,207
|$9,620
|$9,793
|$9,843
|$12,114
|$58,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,593
|Maintenance
|$3,268
|$628
|$1,530
|$2,215
|$5,525
|$13,167
|Repairs
|$627
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,228
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,475
|Financing
|$2,234
|$1,796
|$1,331
|$831
|$302
|$6,492
|Depreciation
|$8,253
|$4,024
|$3,543
|$3,140
|$2,818
|$21,778
|Fuel
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,499
|$3,603
|$3,712
|$17,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,962
|$11,718
|$11,930
|$11,990
|$14,757
|$71,358
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Durango
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Dodge Durango info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019