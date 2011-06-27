  1. Home
Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Running Board Packageyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Quick Order Package 23Ayes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Byes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Southwest Heatyes
Rallye Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4756 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1330 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
