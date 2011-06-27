Used 2014 Dodge Durango Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
2014 Dodge Durango Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.2/590.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Navigation and Power Liftgate Groupyes
Safety/Security and Convenience Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Quick Order Package 27Eyes
Quick Order Package 23Eyes
Rallye Appearance Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Power Driver Memory/Manual Passenger Fold Flat Seatyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Curb weight4987 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume151.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
