Used 2014 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|418.2/590.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Blacktop Package
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Appearance Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group IV
|yes
|Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23A
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23B
|yes
|Southwest Heat
|yes
|Rallye Appearance Group
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear heater unit
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Power Sunroof
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4913 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|16.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1410 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Length
|201.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|151.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Rear track
|64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P265/60R18 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,395
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
