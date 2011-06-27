  1. Home
Used 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.8/615.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Quick Order Package 23Jyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Jyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,995
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,995
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,995
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,995
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Front track63.9 in.
Curb weight4905 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1280 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume151.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Tan, premium leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,995
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles