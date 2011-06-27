Used 2014 Dodge Durango Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Durango SUV
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,208*
Total Cash Price
$16,838
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,714*
Total Cash Price
$21,384
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,714*
Total Cash Price
$21,384
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,729*
Total Cash Price
$18,522
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,616*
Total Cash Price
$17,512
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,643*
Total Cash Price
$23,742
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,756*
Total Cash Price
$24,752
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,347*
Total Cash Price
$24,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$1,043
|$1,008
|$2,577
|$394
|$2,102
|$7,124
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$928
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,112
|Financing
|$906
|$728
|$539
|$337
|$122
|$2,632
|Depreciation
|$3,515
|$1,613
|$1,419
|$1,257
|$1,128
|$8,932
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,154
|$6,299
|$7,646
|$5,274
|$6,835
|$35,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$1,325
|$1,280
|$3,273
|$500
|$2,670
|$9,047
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,179
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,151
|$925
|$685
|$428
|$155
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$4,464
|$2,049
|$1,802
|$1,596
|$1,433
|$11,344
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,626
|$8,000
|$9,710
|$6,698
|$8,680
|$44,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$1,325
|$1,280
|$3,273
|$500
|$2,670
|$9,047
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,179
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,151
|$925
|$685
|$428
|$155
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$4,464
|$2,049
|$1,802
|$1,596
|$1,433
|$11,344
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,626
|$8,000
|$9,710
|$6,698
|$8,680
|$44,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$810
|$835
|$859
|$886
|$4,176
|Maintenance
|$1,147
|$1,109
|$2,835
|$433
|$2,312
|$7,836
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,021
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,223
|Financing
|$997
|$801
|$593
|$371
|$134
|$2,895
|Depreciation
|$3,867
|$1,774
|$1,561
|$1,383
|$1,241
|$9,825
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,069
|$6,929
|$8,411
|$5,801
|$7,519
|$38,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$1,085
|$1,048
|$2,680
|$410
|$2,186
|$7,409
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$965
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,156
|Financing
|$942
|$757
|$561
|$350
|$127
|$2,737
|Depreciation
|$3,656
|$1,678
|$1,476
|$1,307
|$1,173
|$9,289
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,520
|$6,551
|$7,952
|$5,485
|$7,108
|$36,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$1,471
|$1,421
|$3,634
|$556
|$2,964
|$10,045
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$760
|$475
|$172
|$3,711
|Depreciation
|$4,956
|$2,274
|$2,001
|$1,772
|$1,590
|$12,594
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,907
|$8,882
|$10,781
|$7,436
|$9,637
|$49,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,116
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,580
|Maintenance
|$1,533
|$1,482
|$3,788
|$579
|$3,090
|$10,472
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$910
|$1,061
|$1,238
|$4,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,635
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,070
|$792
|$495
|$179
|$3,869
|Depreciation
|$5,167
|$2,371
|$2,086
|$1,848
|$1,658
|$13,130
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,456
|$9,260
|$11,240
|$7,753
|$10,047
|$51,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Durango SUV R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,428
|Maintenance
|$1,491
|$1,441
|$3,685
|$563
|$3,006
|$10,187
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$885
|$1,032
|$1,204
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,296
|$1,041
|$771
|$482
|$174
|$3,764
|Depreciation
|$5,026
|$2,307
|$2,029
|$1,798
|$1,613
|$12,773
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,090
|$9,008
|$10,934
|$7,542
|$9,774
|$50,347
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Durango in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Dodge Durango info
