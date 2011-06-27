  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Dodge Durango R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,395
See Durango Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,395
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,395
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5150 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Entry Navigation/Commuter Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Syes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,395
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,395
2nd Row Console w/Armrest and Storageyes
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairsyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,395
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,395
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Power Sunroofyes
265/50R20 Continental Black Sidewall Summer Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5331 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Redline 2 Pealcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,395
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R20 107V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Durango Inventory

Related Used 2012 Dodge Durango R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles