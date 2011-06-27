Used 2011 Dodge Durango R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,690
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5150 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Entry Navigation/Commuter Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Quick Order Package 25Syes
Adaptive Cruise Control Groupyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Leather Interior Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,690
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,690
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,690
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Power Sunroofyes
265/50R20 Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5133 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,690
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R20 107V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
