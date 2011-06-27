Used 2011 Dodge Durango Heat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,520
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/541.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Quick Order Package 26Cyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,520
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,520
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Power Sunroofyes
265/50R20 Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Front track63.9 in.
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,520
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R20 107V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,520
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
