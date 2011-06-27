  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2011 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,020
See Durango Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,020
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/541.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Quick Order Package 25Jyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Quick Order Package 26Jyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,020
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,020
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,020
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Skid Plate Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5097 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,020
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R20 107T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,020
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Durango Inventory

Related Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles