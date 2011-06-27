  1. Home
Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Entry Navigation/Commuter Groupyes
Crewlux Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Crewlux Quick Order Package 25Gyes
Quick Order Package 26Eyes
Quick Order Package 25Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Interior Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4838 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1330 lbs.
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/60R18 109T tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
