Used 2009 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

I've had my Durango for about six months now. Its a comfortable machine with good power. I know Edmunds rates it bad, but I didn't want a crossover as I need to tow a 5K boat. It rides fairly well. Gas mileage is a couple miles less then the bigger Tahoe though, but I got this way cheaper then a comparable tahoe.

Bryan , 11/07/2010

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 09 Durango for two years. I drive allot, about 30K a year. Love the hemi power, I towed my 30 ft camper a couple times but did not like the "swaying". It has all of the power you need to tow 6K-8K lbs. I think the wheel base being short makes the swaying of the trailer a bit worse. If you want a big SUV for allot less than the Tahoe this is it and it will tow more than the Tahoe. The resale values have really tanked since my purchase. I think the used ones are a great deal right now. Get the hemi!