Used 2008 Dodge Durango Adventurer Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.0/459.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|303 hp @ 5650 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|66 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|rear heater unit
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Front track
|64.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|102.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5028 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6625 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.39 cd.
|Angle of approach
|24.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1600 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|27.7 degrees
|Length
|200.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8750 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.1 in.
|Height
|73.5 in.
|Wheel base
|119.2 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Rear track
|64.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|P265/65R17 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,810
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
