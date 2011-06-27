Used 2007 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4932 lbs.
Gross weight6702 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place68.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach26.8 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure29.9 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
