Used 2007 Dodge Durango Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Durango
Overview
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG141614
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
on demand 4WDyesnoyes
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Fuel & MPG
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg14/19 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/459 mi.378/513 mi.324/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.27 gal.27 gal.
Combined MPG141614
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l3.7 l4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4600 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm235 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.39.9 ft.39.9 ft.
Valves161216
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
66 watts stereo outputyesyesno
Alpine premium brand speakersnonoyes
AM/FM stereononoyes
368 watts stereo outputnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesno
Front and rear air conditioningyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
leather trim on center consolenonoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
cargo netnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.59.6 in.59.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesno
rear heater unityesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
reclining rear seatsnonoyes
Measurements
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.102.4 cu.ft.102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5018 lbs.4709 lbs.5106 lbs.
Gross weight6628 lbs.6399 lbs.6646 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.0.39 cd.0.39 cd.
Angle of approach26.8 degrees26.8 degrees26.8 degrees
Maximum payload1610 lbs.1690 lbs.1540 lbs.
Angle of departure29.9 degrees29.9 degrees29.9 degrees
Length200.8 in.200.8 in.200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8750 lbs.8950 lbs.8650 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.119.2 in.119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Colors
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
Exterior Colors
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki Two-Tone, premium cloth
  • Khaki Two-Tone, leather
  • Khaki Two-Tone, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki Two-Tone, premium cloth
  • Khaki Two-Tone, leather
  • Khaki Two-Tone, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki Two-Tone, premium cloth
  • Khaki Two-Tone, leather
  • Khaki Two-Tone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P265/60R18 tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$32,335
$32,335
$29,255
$29,255
$36,530
$36,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
