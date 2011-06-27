Used 2006 Dodge Durango SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room58.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5132 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach26.8 degrees
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Angle of departure29.9 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8650 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Khaki Two-Tone, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Medium Slate Gray Two-Tone, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray Two-Tone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
