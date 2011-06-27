Used 2004 Dodge Durango Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,115
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,115
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
384 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,115
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,115
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,115
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5095 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,115
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,115
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
