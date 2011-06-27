  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Durango ST Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,390
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,390
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,390
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,390
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,390
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5008 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place68.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5850 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,390
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,390
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
