Used 2004 Dodge Durango SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Durango
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/513 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4765 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1630 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles