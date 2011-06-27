  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Durango Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG141416
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Center locking differentialyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/17 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/459 mi.324/459 mi.378/513 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.27 gal.27 gal.
Combined MPG141416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l4.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm230 hp @ 4600 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.37.5 ft.37.5 ft.
Valves161612
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
384 watts stereo outputnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Passenger vanity mirroryesnoyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
overhead console with storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
cargo netnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.59.6 in.59.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.102.4 cu.ft.102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5117 lbs.5095 lbs.4765 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.0.39 cd.0.39 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.1510 lbs.1630 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees28.3 degrees28.3 degrees
Length200.8 in.200.8 in.200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.8700 lbs.8900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.119.2 in.119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
P245/70R17 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesnoyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,805
Starting MSRP
$35,115
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Durango InventorySee Durango InventorySee Durango Inventory

