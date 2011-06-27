Used 2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,170
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,170
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,170
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,170
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,170
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4629 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach28.9 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,170
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
