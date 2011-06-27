  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,740
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,740
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,740
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,740
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,740
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,740
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4629 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach28.9 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,740
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
