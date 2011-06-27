Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4379 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7550 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
