Used 2002 Dodge Durango Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Durango
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room56 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4629 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach28.9 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
