Used 2001 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
149000 miles and going strong
this 2001 durango is our 2nd durango 1st on was a 98 w/5.2 we put 236000 miles w normal wear items,our 2001 just turned up 149000 I had to replace the radiator , and water pump just normal wear items ,we average 17mpg and have gotten as high as 20.5mpg and Ive pulled a 4500 lb trailer did great .I love my durango and expect another 80000 miles out of it.
What a great experience
I liked these things the first time I saw one, and have enjoyed my 2001 Durango as it comes up on its 11th birthday at around 125000 miles. 4.7 V8, almost no problems at all to speak of for 10 years, then 11th year I have replaced Throttle Sensor (vehicle quit on the freeway) and a few o2 sensors and one power window. Other than that no issues for a decade, and a fantastic vehicle for my wife and two daughters. Still driving it and plan to get at least two more years out of it.
Goodbye Dodge
I grew up riding in Dodge vehicles and they were always great. It's clear now that Dodge is more concerned with the bottom line than with producing a safe, dependable vehicle. Every Dodge vehicle that my family has owned in this millennium has had chronic problems and ultimately died because of cheap, shoddy workmanship. I've owned 3 and this is absolutely my last one. A shame, too, because I'd love a Charger but I don't trust these cars as far as I can throw them. I bought mine used with ~148K miles. The engine only had ~40. That tells you something right there, but I figured hey, new engine. A/C never worked, no matter how much money I poured into it (about a grand this year alone). No big deal though. I just live in north Texas. (Note: Sarcasm. It's 106 today w/ 67% humidity). The brakes are HORRIBLE! You'd better hope you never really need to slam on your brakes because you WILL find yourself in the trunk of the car ahead of you. ABS kicks in WAY earlier than is necessary. I don't ride my brakes and I don't brake hard, but the ABS would constantly kick in. I constantly took mine in to have the brakes checked, convinced that something was horribly wrong because there's no way they could be that bad and be "normal." They tested fine every single time. Not near enough power for how much gas they guzzle. If you want me to pay $80 every time to fill you up, you'd better get up and go when I ask you to. Chronic overheating problems that cost me over 3K. Replaced the radiator twice, water pump twice, fans, all of it. Ultimately, after meticulous maintenance and thousands of dollars, mine wound up with a cracked engine block and brown gaskets, destroyed engine despite being well maintained and full of fluids, and towed back from whence it came with a "sayonara" and a finger from me. Never another Dodge. Never, ever again.
Great value
I paid $7200 for my '01 Durango 3 years ago with about 80K miles; it now has 146K and is getting me through another Vermont winter like a CHAMP. Sure, the mileage is atrocious -- I average 12.6 -- and it isn't the smoothest ride around, but the V8 has serious punch (still!) and with the 3rd row seat I can haul a mess of kids around. I've had to have some repairs -- the worst being $900 to get the heat working down on my feet (kind of essential up here) -- but this thing owes me nothing.
An SUV only a mother could love.
I recently aquired my mother's 15 year old, 233,000 mile black Dodge Durango. She has driven this car since I was 5 years old, and now she has passed it onto me. It seems Dodge really struck gold with the 4.7l V8 and 4A because it has been through Florida summers and North Carolina winters and still starts up everyday without an issue and shifts like silk. The engine and transmission have not been rebuilt or replaced, which astonishes my entire family because we frequently hear about the horror stories people have with transmissions in Dodge RAMs and others. Corporate must have visited the factory the day my mother's vehicle was built, especially being a FCA automobile, because it runs like a top. The only issues that I have found seem to be small electrical problems, a blown fuse every once in awhile for a driver's side taillight and the drivers door lock does not work (which I suspect is result of some 'maintainance' from my mother and father. Other than that, all the windows still roll up and down, albeit slowly, the headlights and fog lights still work, and all the dials in the instrument cluster still work. Another downside is the appalling fuel economy, with only averaging 13mpg even at 70mph and 1750rpm on the freeway. But with the vehicle weighing almost 4700 lbs and having a 4.7l V8, it does make sense. All in all, I would recommend this vehicle to anyone that needs a work horse and still needs it to start everyday.
