Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Durango
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4450 lbs.
Curb weight4648 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1752 lbs.
Wheel base116 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bt Platinum Met Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red PC
  • Forest Green PC
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Bronze PC
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray/Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles